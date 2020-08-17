See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. David Alessi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Alessi, MD

Dr. David Alessi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Alessi works at Alessi Institute in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alessi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David M. Alessi, M.D., FACS
    9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 734-0212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 17, 2020
    Dr Alessi is a brilliant physician and highly talented surgeon. He performed a rhinoplasty on me. I am very happy with the results.
    C A Lindsey — Aug 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Alessi, MD
    About Dr. David Alessi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477588721
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Hospital Los Angeles
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Alessi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alessi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alessi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alessi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alessi works at Alessi Institute in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alessi’s profile.

    Dr. Alessi has seen patients for Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alessi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Alessi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alessi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alessi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alessi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

