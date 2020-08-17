Dr. David Alessi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alessi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Alessi, MD
Overview of Dr. David Alessi, MD
Dr. David Alessi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Alessi's Office Locations
David M. Alessi, M.D., FACS9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 734-0212
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alessi is a brilliant physician and highly talented surgeon. He performed a rhinoplasty on me. I am very happy with the results.
About Dr. David Alessi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1477588721
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Alessi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alessi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alessi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alessi has seen patients for Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alessi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alessi speaks Russian and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Alessi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alessi.
