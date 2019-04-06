Dr. David Alfonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Alfonso, MD
Overview of Dr. David Alfonso, MD
Dr. David Alfonso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Alfonso's Office Locations
Bengtson Center for Aesthetics2155 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 588-8880
Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners220 Lyon St NW Ste 700, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 451-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Messa
- Priority Health
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alfonso changed my life. He preformed my breast augmentation with lift to correct a congenital defect that has bothered me my entire life. I was very nervous about the surgery, and he made sure I was comfortable with everything, and I didn’t feel pressured. My results are amazing, I couldn’t be happier, only 4 weeks out!
About Dr. David Alfonso, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093930190
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Area Med Ed Center
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfonso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfonso.
