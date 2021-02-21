Dr. David Aliabadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aliabadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Aliabadi, MD
Overview
Dr. David Aliabadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Aliabadi works at
Locations
-
1
David G. Aliabadi, M.D.2220 Lynn Rd Ste 203, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3789
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aliabadi?
Excellent Doctor, excellent experience for me.
About Dr. David Aliabadi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1962404723
Education & Certifications
- Olive View Medical Center
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aliabadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aliabadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aliabadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aliabadi works at
Dr. Aliabadi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aliabadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Aliabadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aliabadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aliabadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aliabadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.