Dr. David Allen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Allen, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Allen, DPM
Dr. David Allen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Freestone Medical Center and UT Health Athens.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
-
1
Athens Foot and Ankle Health and Surgery PC1123 S Palestine St Ste 200, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 675-1337
Hospital Affiliations
- Freestone Medical Center
- UT Health Athens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
Very good Doctor down to earth guy knows his stuff
About Dr. David Allen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1013957232
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.