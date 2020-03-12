Dr. David Allen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Allen, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Allen, DPM
Dr. David Allen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Medical Center5463 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Directions (352) 596-3338Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Foot and Ankle Medical Center5141 Deer Park Dr # 1C, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 847-2406Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
To Dr Allen and his staff, I cannot thank you enough for all of the wonderful care and compassion you had for my mom Mona. Her last appointment there, Dr Allen was so patient with her since her dementia had progressed drastically, as I sit here in hospice with her I am thinking of all of her physicians, you are by far one of the kindest and caring. Thank you. Laura
About Dr. David Allen, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1982746863
Education & Certifications
- Our Ladu of Mercy MC, NY Med Coll
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.