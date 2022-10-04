Dr. David Allison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Allison, MD
Overview
Dr. David Allison, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Allison works at
Locations
-
1
South Atlanta Vascular Institute7402 Davidson Cir W, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 919-5238Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allison?
I was seeing Dr after Dr for about year 1/2 for this God AWEFUL pain in my stomach. It was a mystery, No one could find anything wrong with me. I had exploratory surgery, a complete hysterectomy that I didn't need I went pain management then Dr's treated me like I was a pill junkie. I was Finally referred to Dr. Allison. He is Awesome!!! He has the best bedside manner, he explains everything and draws on a dry erase board so you understand medical lingo. He is a blessing!!! He fixed me!!
About Dr. David Allison, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1386869535
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allison works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Allison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.