Dr. David Allison, MD
Overview
Dr. David Allison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Locations
David W Allison MD7915 Lake Manassas Dr Ste 208, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 754-8228
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allison made me feel important and answered all my questions. He made suggestions which I took his advice. He was kind and respectful. He was upfront with all aspects of the surgery. I would definitely recommend him. His staff was also really kind.
About Dr. David Allison, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Esperanto
- 1972598142
Education & Certifications
- Frankford Hospital
- Saint Vincent's Hospital|TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- St Vincent'S Hospital And Med Center
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allison speaks Esperanto.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Allison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allison.
