Dr. Almeida has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Almeida, MD
Overview of Dr. David Almeida, MD
Dr. David Almeida, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Almeida works at
Dr. Almeida's Office Locations
University of Iowa Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 384-6437
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very efficient and compassionate staff
About Dr. David Almeida, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1437590718
Education & Certifications
- QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almeida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almeida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almeida has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almeida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Almeida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almeida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almeida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almeida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.