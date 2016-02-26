Overview

Dr. David Altman, MD is a Dermatologist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Altman works at Midwest center for dermatology in Warren, MI with other offices in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.