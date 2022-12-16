Overview

Dr. David Altman, MD is a Dermatologist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.



Dr. Altman works at ALTMAN DERMATOLOGY PC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.