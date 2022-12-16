Dr. David Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Altman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Altman, MD is a Dermatologist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.

Locations
Altman Dermatology PC8421 Sheridan Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 810-0610
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been extremely happy patients of Dr David Altman for many years, along with our parents and sister. He is truly fantastic and an expert in his field.
About Dr. David Altman, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nci Nih
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Strong Meml Hospital University Rochester
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Altman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.