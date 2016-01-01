Overview of Dr. David Alway, MD

Dr. David Alway, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Alway works at Access Neurology Consultants in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.