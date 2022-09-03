Dr. David Amory Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amory Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Amory Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Amory Jr, MD
Dr. David Amory Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their fellowship with Rush Presbyn St Luke'S Hospital
Dr. Amory Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Amory Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Specialists of North County Inc.3905 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amory Jr?
Great, I can walk again pain free ,thanks
About Dr. David Amory Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1659358786
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyn St Luke'S Hospital
- University of Illinois
- University of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amory Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amory Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amory Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amory Jr works at
Dr. Amory Jr has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amory Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Amory Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amory Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amory Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amory Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.