Dr. David Amos, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (72)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Amos, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - Cranberry.

Dr. Amos works at Brad Amos Dermatology in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Cranberry Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neil M Niren MD
    9102 Babcock Blvd Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 548-3336
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology - Cranberry Township
    2001 Ehrman Rd Ste 100, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 471-7100
  3. 3
    Forefront Dermatology - Pittsburgh
    5500 Corporate Dr Ste 320, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 435-1170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Passavant - Cranberry

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Ringworm
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Boil
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
Shingles
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Very professional staff and team!
    Ashley — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. David Amos, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689650749
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
