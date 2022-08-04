Dr. David Amos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Amos, MD
Overview
Dr. David Amos, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - Cranberry.
Dr. Amos works at
Locations
-
1
Neil M Niren MD9102 Babcock Blvd Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 548-3336
-
2
Forefront Dermatology - Cranberry Township2001 Ehrman Rd Ste 100, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 471-7100
-
3
Forefront Dermatology - Pittsburgh5500 Corporate Dr Ste 320, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 435-1170
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - Cranberry
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amos?
Very professional staff and team!
About Dr. David Amos, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1689650749
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amos works at
Dr. Amos has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Amos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.