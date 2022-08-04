Overview

Dr. David Amos, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - Cranberry.



Dr. Amos works at Brad Amos Dermatology in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Cranberry Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.