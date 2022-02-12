See All Dermatologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. David Amron, MD

Dermatologic Surgery
4.8 (47)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Amron, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Coll Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Amron works at The Roxbury Institute in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Roxbury Institute
    450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 394-1610
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Lipedema
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Lipedema

Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 12, 2022
    Dr. Amron gave me my life back. It's been 2 years since my surgery and my only wish is that I had done it sooner. The pain in my legs was starting to make me immobile and lipedema was ruining my life. I had 2 surgeries with Dr. Amron and have been pain free ever since. I also feel confident wearing dresses and shorts again which you wouldn't have caught me dead in for almost 2 decades before these surgeries.
    About Dr. David Amron, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatologic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184733214
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr/UCLA
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Amron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amron works at The Roxbury Institute in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Amron’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Amron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

