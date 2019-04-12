Dr. David Anders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Anders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Anders, MD
Dr. David Anders, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Peachtree City, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Anders works at
Dr. Anders' Office Locations
-
1
David L. Anders M.d. PC101 Mcwilliams Dr, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (770) 487-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anders?
Very caring staff; efficient and friendly. Lab is on site.
About Dr. David Anders, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1689666984
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anders works at
Dr. Anders has seen patients for Overweight, Lipid Disorders and Immunization Administration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Anders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.