Dr. David Anderson, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Anderson, DPM

Dr. David Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Anderson works at Village Podiatry Centers in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Village Podiatry Center - East Brainerd
    1720 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 204, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 528-1331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Anderson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780683136
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • VA New Jersey Health Care System
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas, Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Anderson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Village Podiatry Centers in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

