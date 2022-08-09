Dr. David Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Andrews, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Dr. Andrews removed my brain tumor in July 2022. He has a wonderful and precise bedside manner that promotes confidence. There is no wasted energy or emotion…just kindness and truth. I am grateful to have had Dr. Andrews as a surgeon. The follow up meeting was informative and helpful. Exceptional care all throughout the Jefferson system as well!
- 40 years of experience
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Andrews using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Meningiomas, Brain Cancer, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.