Dr. David Anjelly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Anjelly works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.