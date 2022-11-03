Dr. David Anjelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anjelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Anjelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Anjelly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 210, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and professional. Highly recommend
About Dr. David Anjelly, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1629338603
Education & Certifications
- University Of Massachusetts-Gastroenterology
- Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital - Internal Medicine|Providence VA Medical Center - Chief Resident in Quality and Patient Safety
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anjelly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anjelly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Anjelly using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anjelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anjelly has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anjelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Anjelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anjelly.
