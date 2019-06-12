See All Plastic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. David Applebaum, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Applebaum, MD

Dr. David Applebaum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Applebaum works at DAVID J APPLEBAUM, MD in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Applebaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David J Applebaum, MD
    1599 NW 9th Ave Ste 3, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 347-7777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. David Applebaum, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497819338
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mt Sinai Med Center
Residency
  • Med University SC
Internship
  • Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami Sch Med
Medical Education
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University of Texas / Austin Campus
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
