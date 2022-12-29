Dr. David Araten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Araten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Araten, MD
Overview of Dr. David Araten, MD
Dr. David Araten, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Araten's Office Locations
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5186Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Nyu Langone Hospitals160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5186
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doc.
About Dr. David Araten, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Araten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Araten accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Araten has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Araten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Araten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Araten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Araten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Araten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.