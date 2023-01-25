Dr. David Arkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Arkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Arkin, MD
Dr. David Arkin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Arkin works at
Dr. Arkin's Office Locations
-
1
North Atlanta Endocrinology and Diabetes PC771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 339-1387
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arkin?
Dr. Arkin is very attentive and open to questions, as well as personable. He is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. David Arkin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1891865937
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Sch Med Affil Hosps
- Emory U Sch Med Affil Hosps
- Emory U Sch Med Affil Hosps
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arkin works at
Dr. Arkin has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Arkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.