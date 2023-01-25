Overview of Dr. David Arkin, MD

Dr. David Arkin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Arkin works at North Atlanta Endocrinology & Diabetes in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.