Dr. David Armstrong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Armstrong, MD
Dr. David Armstrong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center and Somerset Hospital.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Dr. Armstrong's Office Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Associates of Johnstown Inc.348 Budfield St, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (814) 443-4500
- 2 651 S Center Ave Ste 201, Somerset, PA 15501 Directions (814) 443-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
- Somerset Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. A for years...hes a real straight shooter and I like that he served our country.
About Dr. David Armstrong, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1407866130
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
