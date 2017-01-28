Overview of Dr. David Armstrong, MD

Dr. David Armstrong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center and Somerset Hospital.



Dr. Armstrong works at UPMC Ear Nose And Throat Associates in Johnstown, PA with other offices in Somerset, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Dysphagia and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.