Dr. Assis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Assis, MD
Overview
Dr. David Assis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 40 Temple St Ste 1A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-4138
-
2
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-0712Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
North Haven Medical Center - Radiology6 Devine St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 785-4138
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Dr. Assis is the most comprehensive and compassionate doctor I have ever gone to who goes above and beyond. I credit him with saving my life several years ago. He is patient, knowledgeable, explains things thoroughly and is extremely quick to respond to any questions on the portal.
About Dr. David Assis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124235015
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Assis has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Assis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.