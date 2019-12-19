Dr. David Auguste, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auguste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Auguste, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Auguste, DPM
Dr. David Auguste, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Auguste's Office Locations
Ankle & Foot Associates232 Bullard Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Directions (813) 985-2811
Ankle & Foot Associates2007 W SWANN AVE, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 985-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Auguste is very professional and he listens to his patient. I would recommend him to everyone that have foot and ankle problems. If they had more starts to rate him I would’ve given him more.
About Dr. David Auguste, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Haitian Creole
- 1851680565
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Medical Center Of Queens|New York Hospital Queens
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auguste has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Auguste accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auguste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auguste speaks Haitian Creole.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Auguste. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auguste.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auguste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auguste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.