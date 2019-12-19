See All Podiatric Surgeons in Temple Terrace, FL
Dr. David Auguste, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Temple Terrace, FL
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Auguste, DPM

Dr. David Auguste, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Auguste works at Ankle & Foot Associates in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Auguste's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle & Foot Associates
    232 Bullard Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 (813) 985-2811
  2. 2
    Ankle & Foot Associates
    2007 W SWANN AVE, Tampa, FL 33606 (813) 985-2811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 19, 2019
    Dr Auguste is very professional and he listens to his patient. I would recommend him to everyone that have foot and ankle problems. If they had more starts to rate him I would’ve given him more.
    — Dec 19, 2019
    About Dr. David Auguste, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Haitian Creole
    • 1851680565
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Hospital Medical Center Of Queens|New York Hospital Queens
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Auguste, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auguste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Auguste has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Auguste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Auguste. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auguste.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auguste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auguste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

