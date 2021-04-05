Overview

Dr. David Austin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Austin works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES MEDICAL CENTER in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.