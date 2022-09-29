Overview of Dr. David Austin, MD

Dr. David Austin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.