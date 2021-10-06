See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orchard Park, NY
Dr. David Avino, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (39)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Avino, MD

Dr. David Avino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.

Dr. Avino works at David Avino MD in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Avino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Imaging PC
    3671 Southwestern Blvd Ste 107, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 667-2062

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Oct 06, 2021
    The ABSOLUTE best!!! No BS, just straight and honest talk. One of my all time favorite medical providers of any type!! Personable, friendly, honest...what you see is what you get.
    Brian Obrist — Oct 06, 2021
    About Dr. David Avino, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710944632
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Avino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Avino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Avino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

