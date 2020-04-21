Dr. David Avram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Avram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Avram, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Avram works at
Locations
-
1
Heights Dermatology and Laser115 1/2 Remsen St Bsmt Level, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 852-4646
-
2
Dana Stern, MD905 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 734-4007
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avram?
great bedside manner.he had to take a spot off my chest that could have caused a lot of trouble.the procedure was 100% painless and every thing came out fine.i could not say enough good about dr.avrum and his staff.thank you George heney
About Dr. David Avram, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972598100
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avram accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avram works at
Dr. Avram has seen patients for Hair Loss, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Avram speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Avram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.