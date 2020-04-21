Overview

Dr. David Avram, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Avram works at Heights Dermatology and Laser in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.