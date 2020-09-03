Overview of Dr. David Awerbuck, MD

Dr. David Awerbuck, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Awerbuck works at Central Coast Head & Neck Sgns in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.