Dr. David Azer, DO
Overview
Dr. David Azer, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Precision Pain Center2115 Compton Ave Ste 104, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 280-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Azer is the best doctor I’ve encountered in over 30yrs! I wish he was my CPM doctor years ago. He’s a great listener and explains treatment options to patients such as myself for my best interest. Many of my doctors are like robots on auto pilot and not very attentive. Each visit is a very healing and spiritual experience and Anita and Marina are awesome as well. All 3 of them together makes a visit feels like visiting family or good friends. Dr. Azer offers more than treatment but a humanistic experience as a patient that doctor should have. It’s a blessing to have Dr. Azer as my CPM doctor and Anita and Marina as his team to keep paving the way for a patient to receive the best care. I highly recommend Dr. Azer and his team if you’re seeking CPM Pain Management doctor. Keep up the good work Dr. Azer, Marina and Anita.
About Dr. David Azer, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
