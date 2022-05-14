Overview

Dr. David Azer, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Azer works at Precision Pain Center in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.