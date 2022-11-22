See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. David Azouz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (96)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Azouz, MD

Dr. David Azouz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med.

Dr. Azouz works at David Azouz MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Azouz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Liposuction Surgery
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C802, Dallas, TX 75230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Benign Tumor
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Benign Tumor

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Nov 22, 2022

My surgery has changed my life! I was born with pectus excavatum. With this deformity, women like me typically have deformed and underdeveloped breasts. I've wanted a surgery since middle school, but could never afford the procedure. I've struggled with my confidence and hid myself behind special bras, oversized shirts, and obsessive workouts to hide the deformity as much as possible. Researching procedures and pricing has been yearly routine for me, but this year I stumbled across Dr. Azouz's website where they specialized in this deformity. I requested a consultation and was contacted the next day. I was told the procedure would be covered by Care Credit and I simply said yes (at 30-years-old). I'm still in shock that I finally had the courage to do this. I travelled from Vail, Colorado to have a breast augmentation in Dallas, where I had family to stay with for a week after the surgery. I had never been so nervous in my life! The staff was supportive 100% of the time.
    Morgan Ross — Nov 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Azouz, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1528139110
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presby St Lukes Hospital
    • Toronto General Hospital
    • McGill U, Fac Med
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Azouz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azouz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azouz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azouz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Azouz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azouz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azouz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azouz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

