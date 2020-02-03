Dr. David Babbitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babbitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Babbitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Babbitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.
Dr. Babbitt works at
Locations
Fairfield Cardiology - Mma3000 Mack Rd Ste 100, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 751-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful cardiologist! Listens to my concerns. Would recommend to everyone!
About Dr. David Babbitt, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Wright State University / Main Campus
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babbitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babbitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babbitt works at
Dr. Babbitt has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babbitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Babbitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babbitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babbitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babbitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.