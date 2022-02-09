Dr. David Bader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bader, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bader, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with South County Hospital.
Dr. Bader works at
Locations
South County Cardiology70 Kenyon Ave Unit 321, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 294-5831
- 2 3461 S County Trl Ste 103, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 471-6442
South County Hospital100 Kenyon Ave, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 782-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very scared when I went for my appointment. From when he entered the exam room he was kind, caring and put me at ease immediately. He took his time explaining my problem to myself and my husband. He told my husband to ask any questions he needed. I had numerous test and they all came out with Dr. Badger’s satisfaction. I highly recommend Dr. Bader if you want someone who really cares about you and your health. His staff is also caring and make your visit pleasant.
About Dr. David Bader, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bader works at
Dr. Bader has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.