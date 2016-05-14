Dr. Baez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Baez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Baez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Baez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Internal Medicine1360 S Potomac St, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 433-2565
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baez?
Excellent care all the time.Specially with keeping my blood sugar under control.
About Dr. David Baez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Russian and Spanish
- 1407896830
Education & Certifications
- Edgewater Hospital (Closed 2002)
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baez works at
Dr. Baez speaks Hindi, Russian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.