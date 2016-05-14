Overview

Dr. David Baez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Baez works at Rocky Mountain Internal Medicine in Aurora, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.