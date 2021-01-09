Dr. Baird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Baird, MD
Overview
Dr. David Baird, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Locations
Farmington Dermatologists23133 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 201, Farmington, MI 48336 Directions (248) 476-4850
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Baird for a number of years. He is very patient and explains things very well.
About Dr. David Baird, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1326124652
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- William Beaumont
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baird has seen patients for Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Baird. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.