Dr. Baird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Baird, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Baird, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, ME.
Dr. Baird works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates50 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 775-3526
-
2
Community Dental57 BARRA RD, Biddeford, ME 04005 Directions (207) 282-3010
-
3
Dermatology Associates2 Admiral Fitch Ave, Brunswick, ME 04011 Directions (207) 725-5197
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baird?
I have seen Dr. Baird a few times now and I find him to be a very skilled and highly professional health care provider. I have had to have a couple of minor procedures because of my compromised immune system, as I am susceptible to skin abnormalities. he is always friendly and is very knowledgeable. He explains clearly whatever needs to be done and answers any questions I may have. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking a good dermatologist.
About Dr. David Baird, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1700170149
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baird works at
Dr. Baird has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.