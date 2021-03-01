Dr. David Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- AR
- Conway
- Dr. David Baker, MD
Dr. David Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Baker, MD
Dr. David Baker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Baker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
-
1
Baker Eye Institute810 Merriman St, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 329-3937
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Senile Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Acquired Coloboma
- View other providers who treat Acute Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blindness
- View other providers who treat Blocked Tear Duct
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cataract
- View other providers who treat Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinal Scars
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Conjunctival Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Contusion of the Eyeball
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
- View other providers who treat Corneal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Corneal Erosion
- View other providers who treat Corneal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disorders of Globe
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
- View other providers who treat Drusen
- View other providers who treat Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ectropion of Eyelid
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Entropion
- View other providers who treat Esotropia
- View other providers who treat Exotropia
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Eye Infections
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Spasm
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Floaters
- View other providers who treat Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpetic Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Histoplasmosis
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertropia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypotropia
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Keratoconus
- View other providers who treat LASIK
- View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Macular Edema
- View other providers who treat Macular Hole
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nearsightedness
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Orbital Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Paralytic Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Progressive High Myopia
- View other providers who treat Pterygium
- View other providers who treat Purulent Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Refractive Eye Disorders
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Retina Diseases
- View other providers who treat Retinal Cysts
- View other providers who treat Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
- View other providers who treat Retinal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Retinal Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Retinal Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Retinal Neovascularization
- View other providers who treat Retinal Vein Occlusion
- View other providers who treat Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
- View other providers who treat Retinoschisis
- View other providers who treat Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Sympathetic Uveitis
- View other providers who treat Tear Duct Disorders
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trichiasis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitreous Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Dr. Baker is very good, thorough and professional. He is the best, very smart and skilled. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Baker, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235129552
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital Ophthalmology
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Hendrix College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.