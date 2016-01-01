See All Gastroenterologists in Marietta, GA
Dr. David Ballard III, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Ballard III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Ballard III works at GI Specialists of Georgia in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Suku George, MD, MPH, FACP, FACG
    711 Canton Rd NE Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 741-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Ballard III, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245215953
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
