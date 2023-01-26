Dr. David Bandola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bandola, MD
Dr. David Bandola, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Wayne601 Hamburg Tpke Ste 204, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (862) 248-0668Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
I recommend Dr. Bandola to everyone. He is very polite and listen to all your concerns. First time seeing him and got my pain management done was a wonderful experience. I went in with pain in my leg and foot, couple days later pain was gone. Appointment was on time no delays. Very happy with my visit.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1487827408
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Bandola has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
