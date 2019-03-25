Overview of Dr. David Banks, MD

Dr. David Banks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Banks works at Tiftarea Surgical Partners LLC in Tifton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.