Dr. David Barenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Barenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Barenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Barenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Western Connecticut Md Grp Gas111 Osborne St Ste 121, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barenberg?
About Dr. David Barenberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1548297633
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Womens Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital|New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barenberg works at
Dr. Barenberg has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.