Overview

Dr. David Barenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Barenberg works at Western Connecticut Md Grp Gas in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.