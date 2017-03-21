Overview of Dr. David Bargnesi, MD

Dr. David Bargnesi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Bargnesi works at Urology Associates of Northeast Florida in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Middleburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.