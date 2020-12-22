Dr. David Barker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Barker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
OB-GYN Centre of Excellence2341 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 629-9743
- Parkridge East Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
I had a fantastic experience delivering my baby with Dr. Barker! The entire office is incredible. From routine annual visits to delivering my baby, I recommend him to everyone looking for an OBGYN. I came every visit with a notebook full of questions and he answered them explaining them fully to this first time mama and dad! He even went above and beyond for my MIL who was battling cancer while I was pregnant. He knew me as a patient. He figured at month 7 I would need a c section, but knew if he told me that, I would spend the last trimester worrying. He was right; I would have. Before my surgery, he came in and explained everything to me and prayed with me and husband beforehand. When he had delivered our daughter, he helped her up above the curtain and called her by name. I cannot say enough good things about Dr Barker and his practice.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1104801216
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
Dr. Barker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barker has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Barker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.