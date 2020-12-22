Overview of Dr. David Barker, MD

Dr. David Barker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Barker works at OB/GYN Centre of Excellence in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.