Dr. David Barnes, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Barnes, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Barnes, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Shelbyville, TN.
Dr. Barnes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chamberland Dentistry PC1006 Colloredo Blvd, Shelbyville, TN 37160 Directions (931) 488-4115
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnes?
About Dr. David Barnes, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1801097217
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.