Dr. David Barnett, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (138)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Barnett, MD

Dr. David Barnett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Barnett works at Texas Neurosurgery LLP, Dallas, TX in Dallas, TX with other offices in Addison, TX and Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Neurosurgery
    6080 N Central Expy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-2052
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Neurosurgery
    17059 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-2052
  3. 3
    Methodist Addison
    17051 Dallas Pkwy Ste 370, Addison, TX 75001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-2052
  4. 4
    Baylor University Medical Center
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 907, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-2052
  5. 5
    Texas Neurosurgery LLP, Dallas, TX
    505 N Highway 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-2052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Meningiomas
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Traumatic Brain Injury
Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Back Pain
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Tumor
Broken Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari's Deformity
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Dural Tear
Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Neck Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 31, 2022
    I waited over ten years before having back surgery until I couldn't bear the pain anymore. I met with several surgeons before a friend recommended Dr. Barnett. Best referral I've every received! I am five weeks post-surgery and all of the old pain is gone. I still have some recovery to go but my whole life has been changed for the better because of Dr. Barnett. The outcome thus far is actually better than I expected by far. In addition to being highly qualified and experienced, Dr. Barnett is very personable and explained my specific issues and how he would address them. I am very grateful to Dr. Barnett for all he has done for me.
    M. Kelly - Very Satisfied Patient! — Dec 31, 2022
    About Dr. David Barnett, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245251743
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Tech University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnett has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

