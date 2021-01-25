Dr. David Barras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Barras, MD
Overview of Dr. David Barras, MD
Dr. David Barras, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Tyler Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Barras works at
Dr. Barras' Office Locations
-
1
Wyoming Valley Pet Associates190 Welles St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 283-0524
Hospital Affiliations
- Tyler Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barras?
I've been going to Dr. Barras for many years. He is very thorough and his office runs smoothly.
About Dr. David Barras, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1497786685
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barras accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barras works at
Dr. Barras has seen patients for Otitis Media, Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Barras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.