Dr. David Barrera, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Barrera, DO
Dr. David Barrera, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their residency with Scott & White Mem Hosp
Dr. Barrera works at
Dr. Barrera's Office Locations
Southwest Fort Worth6500 Harris Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 263-2600Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrera?
always supportive and helpful with cancer concerns
About Dr. David Barrera, DO
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1063444297
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Mem Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrera has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrera speaks Spanish.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrera.
