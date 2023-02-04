Overview of Dr. David Barrera, DO

Dr. David Barrera, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their residency with Scott & White Mem Hosp



Dr. Barrera works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Anemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.