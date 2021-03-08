Dr. David Barrere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Barrere, MD
Overview of Dr. David Barrere, MD
Dr. David Barrere, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OH St University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Dr. Barrere's Office Locations
The Ob/Gyn Group2123 Auburn Ave Ste 434, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 784-1201
The Ob/Gyn Group4452 Eastgate Blvd Ste 102, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 784-1201
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barrere is WITHOUT a doubt the best gynecologist in the tristate. He's kind, knowledgeable, & cares about his patients. His staff is friendly, office clean. He's been my OB for 19 yrs. Would recommend him to anyone
About Dr. David Barrere, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OH St University
- Wright State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrere has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrere has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.