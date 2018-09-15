Overview

Dr. David Barry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Barry works at Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont P A Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.