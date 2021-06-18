Overview of Dr. David Bartlett, MD

Dr. David Bartlett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Bartlett works at Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institut in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroendocrine Tumors, Pancreatic Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.